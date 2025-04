ADVERTISEMENT

A new study from Ampere Analysis indicates that 17 percent of the top 500 most popular non-American shows on Netflix hail from South Korea, with the country’s content overall second in popularity to the U.S. on the global streamer.

Since 2023, South Korean content has been second only to U.S. content for total viewing hours recorded on Nettlix. In the second half of last year, Netflix logged 7.7 billion hours of South Korean content being viewed, an 8 percent share of all viewing, putting it ahead of key Netflix hubs like the U.K., Japan and Spain. South Korean content viewing has been consistent at the 8 to 9 percent share, with the U.K. at 7 to 8 percent and Japan at 4 to 5 percent.

Viewership of Korean content on Netflix has been boosted by Squid Game, with season two logging almost 620 million hours streamed. Other hits in the second half include Romance Drama Love Next Door and Culinary Class Wars. More than half of the top 100 Korean titles on Netflix are originals, and most are supplied by CJ ENM.

Netflix has committed $2.5 billion to Korean content from 2024 to 2028, with the streamer having deep ties with the likes of CJ ENM, JTBC, KBS, SBS and MBC and in-house facilities such as Studio 139 and Samsung Studio.

Orina Zhao, research manager at Ampere Analysis, noted: “Ampere’s analysis of Netflix viewing data confirms that South Korean content is now consistently among the most widely exported and consumed content globally. It plays a pivotal role in the streamer’s international success, driving both breakout hit titles (such as Squid Game and Kingdom) and sustained viewing time. Netflix will continue to invest in and release high-quality Korean titles, including both original productions and licensed content, supported by exclusive distribution partnerships with leading local players. South Korean content owners are well-positioned to capitalize on the global Hallyu phenomenon, maximizing worldwide audience reach and boosting international popularity through strategic distribution and collaborations.”