The European Investment Fund (EIF) has committed €25 million to Together (TGT), an Axio Capital-managed fund in France aimed at supporting small and mid-cap audiovisual firms across the EU.

TGT, with an initial capitalization of €58 million, aims to overcome national funding barriers by providing aid to producers across Europe. Its goal is to aid small to mid-size companies in achieving scale while maintaining their independence. Scripted will be the core focus, with a view to helping producers retain their IP rights.

“By supporting TGT, we are enabling European producers to keep offering high-quality content to a global audience, thereby strengthening Europe’s cultural and creative industries,” said EIB Group VP Ambroise Fayolle.

Marjut Falkstedt, EIF’s chief executive, added: “Europe’s cultural and creative sectors play an important role in our identity, the cultural backbone of our societies, and our creative prowess. At the same time, they have a strong business and economic dimension as well. That’s why this investment, backed by the InvestEU’s MediaInvest program, is so important. Cultural actors often face significant difficulties in accessing finance, but the use of equity investments by the EU is changing that, contributing to the development of a stronger European content market.”

“TGT is built on a fundamental principle: the producer is the talent,” added Alexandra Lebret, a partner at Axio Capital. “They are the driving force that brings together other creative talents. The fund will invest in these producers, providing the financial backing necessary for them to implement a sustainable growth strategy for their companies.”

“The market presents significant value creation opportunities,” added Antoine Bodet, a partner in Axio Capital. “TGT is launching at a pivotal moment for independent European producers, positioning itself as a true catalyst for their development and long-term success. They are the driving force that brings together other creative talents. The fund will invest in these producers, providing the financial backing necessary for them to implement a sustainable growth strategy for their companies.”