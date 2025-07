ADVERTISEMENT

As it prepares for its inaugural edition in Portugal in April 2026, StreamTV Europe has unveiled its advisory board, with Evan Shapiro and Tony Goncalves serving as honorary co-chairs.

StreamTV Europe is set for April 13 to 15, 2026, at EPIC SANA Lisboa, bringing to Lisbon content, tech, advertising and platform executives. The inaugural board will guide the development of the agenda, which will explore areas such as FAST channels, programmatic ad tech, cross-border strategies, platform evolution and more.

The advisory board members include Ross Appleton, general manager for the U.K. at Tubi; Kerry Ball, chief commercial and strategy officer at Britbox; Francisco Balsemão, CEO of Grupo Impresa; Kenechi Belusevic, VP and head of distribution and business development at Warner Bros. Discovery; Hannah Blyth, head of TV at Prime Video U.K.; Matt Broughton, director of smart TV content and services at LG Electronics; Gus Grimaldi, senior director and head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA; Graham Haigh, COO of Zoo55; Sidharth Jayant, chief product officer at Rakuten TV; Katrina Kowalski, senior VP of international content programming and acquisitions at Pluto TV; Pedro Pina, VP and head of YouTube EMEA; Marion Ranchet, founder of Streaming Made Easy; Vanda Rapti, group executive VP of Viaplay Select and content distribution at Viaplay; and Matt Risley, managing director of Channel 4.

Evan Shapiro (ESHAP) and Tony Goncalves (The Evrose Group) are honorary co-chairs.

“Europe is a perfect microcosm for the challenges and opportunities in streaming content—with broadcasters, big tech, big media and creators competing, collaborating and aggregating attention and economics,” Shapiro said. “Now is the perfect moment to debate our issues and plan our future, in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

“Content and technology have no borders, yet each market has its varying degrees of complexity,” said Goncalves. “Importing and exporting insights is incredibly valuable. By gathering some of the industries most influential figures in the innovation capital of Europe, this event will shape the future of media—on one stage.”