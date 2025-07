ADVERTISEMENT

Movistar Plus+ has renewed its film and TV licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

The Spanish platform retains exclusive pay one rights to SPE feature films. Movies included in the deal range from 28 Years Later to new installments in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Karate Kid: Legends.

Also as part of the deal, Sony’s AXN and AXN Movies channels will continue to be available through the platform’s linear TV offering.

Mark Young, executive VP of distribution and networks at Sony Pictures Television, said, “It is fantastic to announce the extension of this strong, long-standing content partnership with Movistar Plus+. We have a slate of feature and television titles here that we are extremely proud of, and we can’t wait for audiences in Spain to get to enjoy them following their theatrical window. Additionally, our AXN networks are in terrifically robust shape and through this partnership they will continue to be a benchmark in quality programming enjoyed across Spain. Thank you to Daniel and all of the team at Movistar Plus+, and we are incredibly pleased to continue this content relationship”.

Daniel Domenjó, CEO of Movistar Plus+, added: “Through this agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment our clients will be able to access the studio’s biggest titles, consolidating Movistar Plus+ as the home of cinema in Spain. We want to have the best film offer in Spain and be the first to showcase the biggest international titles. The renewal of our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment is a solid step forward for it.”