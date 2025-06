ADVERTISEMENT

beIN Media Group has extended its long-term content deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), covering films and series, across MENA and Türkiye.

Content will be available in Arabic and English across beIN’s entertainment channels in MENA, including beIN ON DEMAND, TOD and beIN CONNECT. In Türkiye, content will be available in English and Turkish via Digiturk’s entertainment channels, as well as TOD and beIN CONNECT.

Esra Özaral Altop, chief entertainment content officer at beIN Media Group, said: “We are proud to extend our valued relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment, a creative powerhouse that continues to captivate global audiences. This renewed agreement not only reflects our dedication to curating premium entertainment for viewers across MENA and Türkiye, but also marks a new chapter in strengthening our entertainment portfolio. From iconic blockbusters to genre-defining series, we remain committed to delivering bold, diverse, and unforgettable stories that resonate with every audience.”

Mark Young, executive VP of distribution and networks for EMEA at Sony Pictures Television, added, “Our passion at Sony Pictures is to bring great stories to great audiences, and our friends and partners at beIN remain the perfect home to bring this plethora of amazing content to audiences across MENA and Türkiye. We are thrilled that their wide audiences will continue to enjoy the wealth of content from SPE’s future slate as well as our vast library of beloved classics, and we join them in being incredibly pleased to make this announcement today.”