Hallmark Media has upped John Matts to president and added Jessica Tasler Noble as chief culture officer, a position previously held by Sabrina Wiewel.

Matts began at Hallmark Media in 2022 as chief financial officer and most recently served as COO, where he oversaw Hallmark Media’s commercial operations, including ad sales, distribution, international, streaming and more. As president, he will oversee key divisions in sales, culture, distribution, finance, research and strategic insights. Out of the New York office, Matts will report to Mike Perry, CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Perry said, “John’s proven leadership, strategic insights and deep understanding of our brand, business and the industry make him ideally suited to drive the evolving Hallmark Media business into the future.”

Noble will report to Matts. She was previously a part of Hallmark Product & Retail, where she had a tenure of over 16 years and recently served as senior VP of employee experience.

Darren Abbott continues as chief brand officer for Hallmark and will resume reporting to Perry.