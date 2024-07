ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Media has slated the launch of its new streaming service Hallmark+, offering ad-free viewing of original titles with exclusive retail and product benefits, for mid-September.

Hallmark+ will feature an array of new genres and formats, including Hallmarks first-ever foray into holiday limited series with Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders, as well as a reality competition series with Finding Mr. Christmas.

A variety of unscripted series with a focus on heart, home and community will be available on the service, with stars such as Lacey Chabert (Celebrations with Lacey Chabert), Wes Brown (Ready, Set, Glow!), Ashley Williams (Small Town Setup) and Luke Macfarlane (Home is Where the Heart Is) making appearances.

An all-new movie trilogy, Groomsmen, inspired by the success of The Wedding Veil, will be part of the offering, as will the new scripted series The Chicken Sisters, an adaptation of KJ Dell’Antonia’s New York Times best-selling novel.

Hallmark+ members will also enjoy a slew of exclusive benefits and rewards, including monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping and surprise gifts. Subscriptions are riced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”