ADVERTISEMENT

The Twelve Dates of Christmas (w.t.), a series adaptation of the book of the same name by Jenni Baylis, is slated to debut on Hallmark Channel later this year, with Mae Whitman (Good Girls, Parenthood) starring.

The six-episode adaptation centers on talented Saville Row textile pattern designer Kate, who lives in the quaint village of Blexford, England, next door to her father, who is long divorced from her mother, a globe-trotting American. When not at work, Kate spends all her time looking after her father as he recovers from a motorbike accident. Unknown to Kate, her best friend signs her up for The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a holiday-themed matchmaking program featuring 12 carefully curated yuletide dating experiences during the month of December. A reluctant Kate ultimately gets into the spirit of the program and is caught off guard when she meets someone who reinvigorates her.

The TV series was created by Erin Rodman, who also penned the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Davah Avena.

In addition to Whitman, the series stars Mary McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher, Rebel), Jane Seymour (Harry Wild, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman), Julian Morris (The Morning Show, Pretty Little Liars), Toby Sandeman (Running Point, The Game), Nathaniel Parker (Midsomer Murders) and Lucy Eaton (Murder Maps, Staged).

The Twelve Dates of Christmas (w.t.) is being produced by Dynamic Television.

“Erin and Davah’s brilliant adaptation of Jenni Bayliss’ beloved book not only transports viewers to the romantic English countryside but immerses them in the unique magic of the holiday season in London,” said Samantha DiPippo, senior VP of Hallmark Media. “The amazing cast we’ve assembled to bring to life these richly textured, relatable characters who experience a life-changing Christmas is the shining star on top of this tree.”

“The Twelve Dates of Christmas (w.t.) is an aspirational, feel-good, romantic comedy blending the nostalgia of holiday traditions with a fresh take on the perils of modern dating,” added Carrie Stein, president of global scripted television at Dynamic Television. “We fell in love with the idea of our relatable heroine venturing into uncharted, emotional territory with the help of a ‘Christmas cupid’ hand-picking potential matches and planning 12 magical and entertaining dates with a surprising outcome.”