SIC’s Magic Minutes has begun streaming on Prime Video, joining other SIC titles such as The Good Girls Club, The Medalists, Praxx and more.

Magic Minutes takes magic off the stage and onto the street, allowing magic to be performed in front of everyone’s eyes without sets or special effects with everyday objects or by overcoming real challenges, which include jumping out of planes and exploding boxes.

Magic Minutes features segments such as Hidden Magic, Magic for Little Ones and Pocket Magic, which features tricks for the audience to learn and perform.

Additionally, Magic Minutes has found a home in Bulgaria on Viacom—Arena Play.