The leadership of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI) is leading a management buyout of the Boat Rocker Studios business amid a wider transaction with Blue Ant Media.

Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, co-founders and co-executive chairmen, and John Young, CEO, are taking over Boat Rocker Studios amid Blue Ant’s reverse takeover of BRMI and its acquisition of Insight Productions, Jam Filled Entertainment and Proper Television.

Boat Rocker Studios’ creative, production, distribution, studio finance and brands and franchise employees and infrastructure will remain intact following the transaction, which is expected to close this June. Boat Rocker Studios will continue to operate across scripted, unscripted and kids and family (live action and animation) out of its offices in Toronto, London, L.A., New York and Hong Kong. The deal includes Boat Rocker Studio’s content investment business, all current projects, library titles, Boat Rocker’s interest in and partnership with Industrial Brothers (the makers of Dino Ranch) and creative and venture partnerships. Insight Productions, Jam Filled Entertainment and Proper Television (including all their owned IP) are being combined with Blue Ant Media in a separate transaction.

“We are excited about this opportunity to acquire Boat Rocker Studios and use the resulting enhanced strategic focus and flexibility to capitalize on the exciting content creation, investment and partnership opportunities we see in the global marketplace,” said Schneeberg, Fortier and Young. “We will be more agile than ever, allowing us to move faster and lean in closer to projects we believe in. We will be better positioned to invest in amazing content and better able to ensure that the projects we are part of achieve their fullest potential, both in terms of entertainment value and worldwide sales. We will continue to work tirelessly to be the best independent studio partner in the world.”