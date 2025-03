ADVERTISEMENT

Onza Distribution has promoted Erika Gómez to head of sales after three years as a sales manager.

Gómez joined Onza Distribution in 2022, overseeing sales in Asia, the Nordic countries, Benelux, MEA, IFE and educational. She will now lead the distribution department.

“I am deeply grateful to Onza’s team for their support and trust. I face this challenge with great excitement and a commitment to give my best,” said Gómez. “I feel fortunate to start this new chapter, an opportunity to continue learning and growing alongside my colleagues.”

“Erika has demonstrated, over the years at Onza, a strong commercial drive and a remarkable personal commitment to the company,” said Gonzalo Sagardía, CEO of the production company. “For this reason, we are confident that she will do an excellent job in this new role, where she will be responsible for establishing Onza Distribution’s commercial and product strategy.”

Gómez is at Series Mania this week, showcasing, among other programs, the Portuguese telenovela The Color of Love, the blue-chip wildlife documentary Iberia & Savannah: One Wild Life and the comedy series Traffic Jam, which has a second season coming to Prime Video Spain.