ADVERTISEMENT

On offer from Onza Distribution, Traffic Jam takes place on a single night in the middle of a traffic jam, with a different story taking place in each car.

The Sleeping Nymph, a sequel to Flowers Over the Inferno, continues to follow Inspector Teresa Battaglia as she investigates a new murder.

In The Color of Love, “the story unfolds between Angola and Portugal, bringing together the best of both cultures,” says Erika Gómez, sales manager. It centers on two people who are at odds over an inheritance but still fall in love.

“At Onza, we are constantly working in the production area not only for the Spanish market but also for the international market,” Gómez notes.