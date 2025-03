ADVERTISEMENT

Audioteka Group-owned Polish streaming platform Pilot WP is teaming with Rakuten TV to launch a TVOD store.

The deal brings TVOD access to thousands of films, including Hollywood premieres and top Polish productions, to Pilot WP users, including Anora, Paddington in Peru and Mufasa: The Lion King.

“We are thrilled to partner with Audioteka Group to bring an outstanding selection of films from Rakuten TV’s extensive catalogue to the Pilot WP platform,” said Karina Rompa, partnerships and business development at Rakuten TV. “This seamless integration enhances the user experience, making it easier than ever to enjoy blockbuster hits and award-winning titles at their convenience. Rakuten TV and Pilot WP are perfect business partners, as together we provide a complementary service in a streamlined and agile way. This agreement marks a significant milestone for ‘Rakuten TV Enterprise Services,’ reinforcing our commitment to deliver premium entertainment experiences across Europe.”

Jagna Wiszniewska, VP of content at Audioteka Group added: “Thanks to its partnership with Rakuten TV and the launch of the TVOD model, Pilot WP is opening another new chapter, this time in access to the best films—from cinema premieres to cult classics. We want to make every evening a cinematic event, which is why we offer thousands of on-demand titles, available conveniently across multiple devices. This is the next step in our strategy to provide viewers with the highest quality entertainment—on their terms and at their own pace.”