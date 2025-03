ADVERTISEMENT

The TV Foundation, the umbrella charity behind the Edinburgh TV Festival, and All3Media have revealed the ten writers who will make up the 2025 New Writers’ Collective.

Now in its third year, the program received more than 600 applications. The ten selected writers were chosen by a jury of representations from The TV Foundation and All3Media’s scripted labels, including Neal Street, Company Pictures, Studio Lambert and West Road.

The new cohort includes Alfred and Edmund Rolph, Ashley King, Chess Tomlinson, Dara Fennema, Emily Renée, Holly Barbour, Matt Gurr, Michelle Githua, Rachel Mars and Sophie Park.

The writers will take part in workshops with professional guidance from The TV Foundation and experienced All3Media executives, including Cassie Metcalf-Slovo, head of literary acquisitions, and Clelia Mountford, founder of Sunburnt Penguin. They will help the writers develop their ideas and scripts and provide tips and advice alongside other industry experts, collaborators and friends of The TV Foundation.

The writers will also be offered professional networking opportunities; the chance to attend The TV Foundation’s new dedicated event for emerging writers, First Draft; and receive complimentary delegate passes and accommodation at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, running from August 19 to 22.

“The collaboration with All3Media continues to thrive, with our shared vision to seek out exciting new voices and support them on their writing journey,” said Gemma Bradshaw, impact director of The TV Foundation. “Congratulations to the final ten. There was tough competition, with over 600 people applying, and we’re excited to see your scripts take the next leap forward.”

Sara Geater, COO of All3Media, commented, “It is more important than ever to identify and support new writing talent. This year’s cohort is an exciting mix of unique voices, and I look forward to seeing them progress and flourish. It is an immense privilege for All3Media to once again partner with The TV Foundation to support and develop emerging writers as they take their first steps in scripted.”