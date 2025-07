ADVERTISEMENT

Tina Fey, Charlie Brooker and Stephen Lambert are among those set to speak at the Edinburgh TV Festival, which is marking its 50th anniversary edition this August.

The last day of the event, August 22, will see three In Conversation sessions. Fey will sit for a conversation with Graham Norton. Brooker will be on hand to discuss comedy, AI and more. Lambert will record a special edition of the podcast The Town, hosted by Matt Belloni.

The Alternative MacTaggart will be given by satirist, comedian, writer and actor Munya Chawawa.

Previously announced speakers include Shonda Rhimes, Sir Lenny Henry, Michael Sheen and James Harding, who will be delivering the MacTaggart Lecture.

Rowan Woods, creative director of the festival, Jane Tranter, advisory chair, noted: “This year’s program contains all the attributes and tonal variations of great TV: it’s inspiring, thought-provoking, entertaining, attitudinal, glamorous, inclusive and actively relevant to our current challenging landscape. The 50th anniversary is a moment to look back and celebrate how far we’ve come, and the many people who’ve contributed to this remarkable legacy; but it’s also an opportunity to look forward and ask what the future of British television looks like, how we define it, protect it and evolve it to meet the challenges ahead. We can’t wait to see you in Edinburgh in August!”