BBC Studios is rolling out a new e-commerce proposition globally for fans to acquire personalized products inspired by their favorite brands.

The online shop will be powered by SNOW’s print-on-demand technology. It will offer limited-edition merchandise and personalized products from Doctor Who, Bluey, Top Gear, BBC Earth and the BBC Playback Collection. The store launches July 22 with Doctor Who products to coincide with the San Diego immersive “Black Archive” experience, with other brands arriving in the coming months.

“This is the next chapter in our fandom-first strategy,” said Jasmine Dawson, senior VP of digital at BBC Studios. “This shop is built on deep fan insights, which means it is uniquely positioned to understand and respond to what our fans actually want. We’ve created a digital ecosystem where fans don’t just watch; they participate, share, and now, shop. Built for superfans, designed to be agile, creative, and deeply connected to the communities we serve. This is about giving fans more of what they love, in the places they already are.”