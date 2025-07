ADVERTISEMENT

Second-quarter revenues at Netflix hit $11.1 billion, an increase of 16 percent on the year-ago period, delivering a net profit of $3.1 billion.

The streamer attributed the revenue gains to an increase in subs, higher pricing and increased ad revenues, with growth being recorded across all regions.

Revenues in the U.S. and Canada rose by 15 percent to $5 billion. EMEA revenues rose by 18 percent to $3.5 billion. LatAm saw slower growth, of 9 percent to reach $1.3 billion. AsiaPac delivered a 24 percent boost to reach revenues of $1.3 billion.

Members watched more than 95 billion hours in the first half of the year, a 1 percent year-on-year increase. Non-English language series and films represented more a third of all Netflix viewing in the first half.

“As we deliver more value to members, we continue to refine our plans and pricing to improve monetization, which in turn allows us to reinvest to make Netflix even better for our members. Response to our recent price adjustments, as measured by member acquisition, churn and plan mix, has been broadly in line with our expectations,” the platform said. “We continue to make progress building our ads business and still expect to roughly double ads revenue in 2025. A key focus this year is enhancing our capabilities for advertisers. We completed the rollout of the Netflix Ads Suite, our in-house first-party ad tech platform, to all of our ads markets and early results are in line with our expectations. We believe our ad tech platform is foundational to our long-term ads strategy and, over time, will enable us to offer better measurement, enhanced targeting, innovative ad formats and expanded programmatic capabilities.”