ADVERTISEMENT

Radial Entertainment’s FilmRise has landed the exclusive Canadian digital distribution rights to Fatal Vows and Versailles.

“These series exemplify the emotionally resonant and high-quality programming that audiences continue to seek,” said Jonitha Keymoore, senior VP of content acquisitions at Radial Entertainment. “By securing digital rights in Canada, we are reaffirming our dedication to expanding our footprint in the region and sharing compelling stories with viewers.”

Fatal Vows, acquired from Attraction International Distribution, encompasses 88 episodes while Versailles, licensed from Incendo Media, spans three seasons of ten episodes each.