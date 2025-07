ADVERTISEMENT

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its run in May 2026, with CBS calling it “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”

Amid controversy over CBS parent Paramount’s financial settlement with President Donald Trump over his objections to reporting at 60 Minutes, a move criticized by several current and former staffers at the company, including Colbert, the network said the cancellation “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time,” said a joint statement from George Cheeks, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS; Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment; and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.

“Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been number in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.

The accomplishments of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are memorable and significant in performance, quality and stature. With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers.”