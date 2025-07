ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video has renewed the adult animated superhero series Invincible for a fifth season ahead of its fourth season, set to debut in 2026.

It was additionally confirmed that Matthew Rhys will join the voice cast for the upcoming season. The hit series, from Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, is available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025. Invincible continued its critically acclaimed streak with a season three score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons, Invincible’s voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

The series is produced by Skybound Entertainment’s animation studio, Skybound Animation. The executive producers are Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.