Viaplay Group has bought out Telenor’s 50 percent interest in Allente Group, taking full control of the DTH and broadband services provider.

Viaplay is paying SEK 1.1 billion in cash to take full ownership of the company, which has some 840,000 subs across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. In Sweden, Allente also offers standalone broadband solutions.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, president and CEO of Viaplay Group, commented, “The transaction represents a natural evolution of the successful long-term partnership between the companies. We are thankful and impressed of what has been accomplished together with Allente and Telenor over the past five years. Together, Allente and Viaplay will focus on even more engaging products that consumers love to audiences across the Nordic market. The transaction is expected to create opportunities for both Allente and Viaplay Group to expand their customer base, enhance product and service offerings as well as promote operational and commercial synergies such as new product opportunities and offerings across platforms and markets.”

Dan Ouchterlony, executive VP at Telenor Amp., added: “We are proud of what has been accomplished together with Allente and Viaplay over the past five years. As the company enters its next chapter, there is a better fit with Viaplay’s strategy than with Telenor’s. We’re confident the company will be in the right hands going forward.”

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025.