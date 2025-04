ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios and Viaplay Group are extending their current partnership to include Sweden for the BBC Nordic linear channel.

The deal extends their existing advertising partnership in Norway, with opportunities launching in Sweden from April 7. BBC Nordic is widely available in Sweden and Norway through all major operators. Advertising for the channel will be sold locally through Viaplay Group for both countries.

From April 7, BBC Nordic will be included in Viaplay Group Sweden’s linear channel portfolio. Advertisers can thereby target BBC Nordic’s growing audience for the first time in Sweden.

Bram Husken, senior VP, general manager for Benelux and Nordics at BBC Studios, said: “Extending our partnership with Viaplay Group in Sweden provides a premium environment for brands to sit alongside the broad, unmissable content offering available on the BBC Nordic channel. BBC Nordic has seen exceptional growth since launching in 2023, which is a testament to the breadth of inspiring stories, feel-good entertainment and innovative content available on the channel.”

Sara Uddståhl, VP of free TV for Sweden at Viaplay Group Sweden, said: “BBC Nordic is a very appreciated addition to our channel portfolio. BBC Nordic’s strong brand and high-quality content create a sought-after premium environment for advertising and fit perfectly within our channel portfolio. We are excited to be able to offer our clients both new ratings and more reach to their campaigns with the addition of BBC Nordic.”