Rahwa Ghebre-Ab has been promoted to executive VP and chief human resources officer of Lionsgate, effective May 1.

Ghebre-Ab will oversee the company’s global human resource operations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and India. She will serve on the company’s executive management and operating committees, reporting to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

In her new role, Ghebre-Ab assumes oversight of the company’s talent acquisition, employee development and succession planning programs. She will shape and execute human resources policies that align with organizational goals and priorities. She will manage the rollout of global compensation and benefits strategies as well as help to shape the company’s workplace environment and corporate culture. She will become a member of Lionsgate’s senior decision-making team.

Ghebre-Ab succeeds Ross Pollack, who will retire after serving as the company’s CHRO since June 2014.

“Rahwa is a rising star who has impressed everyone with her career trajectory and mastery of a wide range of disciplines,” said Feltheimer. “Her expertise and problem-solving ability make her a great fit for our entrepreneurial culture and a valuable addition to our leadership team. Ross has played an important role in helping the company navigate the pandemic, two strikes and unprecedented industry disruption, and his warmth, compassion and integrity have earned him the respect and affection of everyone with whom he has worked. We thank him for more than a decade of valuable contributions to our studio.”