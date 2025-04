ADVERTISEMENT

OGM UNIVERSE is expanding its global sales team with two key appointments for international sales and distribution.

Canan Koca joins as sales executive for CEE, Baltics and Europe. Koca previously was with Kanal D International, where she was selling Turkish content across CEE and French-speaking Europe.

Mina Aslan has been appointed sales executive for Asia, Africa and inflight. Aslan has expertise in content acquisition and global licensing.

Ekin Karaman Koyuncu, director of global distribution and partnerships, said: “Canan’s international background and multifaceted expertise will be great assets to OGM UNIVERSE.” “Mina’s strong interpersonal skills and licensing experience have made her an integral part of our team.”