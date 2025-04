ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Kyriacou is a candidate to chair ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s supervisory board, with the election set for the company’s annual general meeting on May 28.

Kyriacou is being proposed as the new chair of the board, succeeding Dr. Andreas Wiele. The appointment reflects the company’s pivot toward focusing on its core entertainment business. Kyriacou has decades of leadership in the media business, having held senior roles at Paramount Global, ITV Studios and The Walt Disney Company.

Wiele noted: “We are pleased to propose Maria Kyriacou as a candidate for the Supervisory Board and my succession. Her extensive experience and proven leadership in the global media industry make her ideally suited to help guide the successful transformation that ProSiebenSat.1 has begun in the last years.”

Kyriacou added: “It is an honor to be nominated for the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1. The company has an impressive legacy in the entertainment industry, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to drive innovation, growth, and value creation for all stakeholders.”

Dr. Katrin Burkhardt and Simone Scettri are standing for reelection to the supervisory board.