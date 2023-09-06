OGM UNIVERSE Bolsters Sales Team

ADVERTISEMENT

OGM UNIVERSE has added Mustafa Bayram Keyvan to its team as a sales executive.

Bayram Keyvan honed his skills as a production assistant at SKY Films. He later joined the atv international distribution team as an assistant content sales specialist.

He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in international trade management at Boğaziçi University.

Ekin Koyuncu Karaman, global distribution and partnership director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mustafa to our team. His experience and passion for content will undoubtedly enrich our collective drive toward great work. We look forward to the unique perspective and contributions he will bring to our organization.”

“I am deeply honored and thrilled to join OGM UNIVERSE,” said Bayram Keyvan. “My academic journey and professional experiences have provided me with the skills and insights necessary to excel in this role. I eagerly anticipate contributing to our continued success and forging robust partnerships in the ever-evolving landscape of international sales.”