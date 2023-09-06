Sipur & Reshet13 in Co-Financing & Co-Pro Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio Sipur and the Israeli broadcaster Reshet13 have entered into a multiyear co-financing and co-production pact, providing a launchpad for projects with global potential.

The partnership will see the two companies jointly select scripted, format and documentary projects with strong potential for both the global market and Reshet13.

Meir Kotler, deputy CEO at Reshet13, said, “Investing in original local content is of the utmost importance, and we at Reshet13 view this as a growth driver. Collaborating with a partner such as Sipur will increase the scope of our investment in local talent and creativity, thus not only benefiting Reshet13 but the local production industry as a whole.”

Emilio Schenker, CEO of Sipur, said, “This deal provides us with a long-term launchpad for new international co-productions. We couldn’t be more pleased than to be in business with the talented teams at Reshet13 on this strategy, which we have been successfully implementing both inside and outside of Israel.”