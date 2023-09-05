Super Channel’s Jackie Pardy to Retire

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Pardy, chief content officer at Super Channel, is planning to retire after four years with the company on December 29.

Pardy will serve as a part-time consultant for six months after the date to assist in the transition of the position to her successor, Kimberley Ball, who is currently chief communications officer.

Pardy has been in the industry for over 35 years. She joined Super Channel in April 2019 as director of programming and was promoted to her current role in November of the same year. Prior to joining the company, she was director of development for Women in Film & Television—Toronto. She also spent several years at Corus Entertainment, where she held the position of director of network content for speciality and pay TV.

Ball will assume the role of chief content officer on January 2, 2024 and will work with Pardy to transition into the position. She will continue to maintain oversight of communications, media relations and industry outreach.

Ball joined Super Channel in 2012 as publicity manager and became director of media relations and sponsorship in 2016 and executive director of communications and regional outreach in 2020. In early 2021, she was promoted to chief communications officer.

Before joining the company, Ball served as director of marketing, publicity and promotion at Fox Incendo Television Distribution for over a decade.

“Jackie has been a valued leader at Super Channel and integral to the company’s successful navigation of the constantly changing media landscape,” said Don McDonald, president and CEO of Super Channel. “Her contributions have left us well-positioned for the future. We thank her for her service and wish her well in her retirement.

“Kim brings over 25 years working in communications within the industry to her new role as chief content officer. She has been a valuable member of our executive team and is a well-respected industry veteran with a keen understanding of content and our business. I look forward to the contributions she will bring to Super Channel in her new role.”