Super Channel Restructures Internally, Hires New Execs

Super Channel has combined its current revenue, marketing and creative services and tapped Tanuka Roy as chief operating officer to oversee the newly formed department.

Additional hires include Stacey Brooks as director of marketing and Eva Lonoza and Ben Cheema, who will each serve manager of distribution sales and marketing.

Roy joined Super Channel earlier this year as chief revenue officer, responsible for leading its deployment into new platforms and related revenue streams, including FAST channels. She now adds oversight of the company’s consumer marketing and creative services functions to her remit. She will report directly to Don McDonald, president and CEO.

In her new role, Brooks is responsible for the company’s direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, on-air promotion, digital marketing strategies, and corporate and channel-specific branding. She reports to Roy. She joins from Bell Media, where she held a variety of senior-level marketing positions over 16 years. Most recently she served as senior manager of marketing communications for Bell Consumer Services.

Lonoza and Cheema also report to Roy and are responsible for identifying and executing revenue-generating opportunities across BDU and platform partners to drive subscriber growth and reduce churn.

Lonoza joins from TELUS’s Small Business Solutions, where she was channel manager. Prior tot hat, she served as account sales manager at Bell Media for its content sales and distribution team.

Cheema joins from Bell Media, where he most recently served as manager of training affiliate sales.

“Tanuka has been a very valuable addition to our executive team since joining us earlier this year and has hit the ground running as we position ourselves to adopt new platforms and revenue streams,” McDonald said. “This restructuring will allow our revenue, marketing and creative services teams to work more synergistically under Tanuka’s leadership as we continue to grow and evolve in the ever-changing media landscape. I am excited to welcome Stacey, Eva and Ben to the team and look forward to the ways in which they will bring their knowledge and expertise to help grow Super Channel’s subscriber base, consumer awareness and digital footprint.”