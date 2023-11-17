FuboTV Expands Canadian Content Offering with Super Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

FuboTV has signed an agreement with Super Channel to add the Canadian TV network’s lineup of movies, series and documentaries to its offering in Canada.

Fubo subscribers in Canada can now add Super Channel’s suite of networks to their existing channel plan. The Super Channel add-on package includes over 1,600 hours of TV and movies on-demand each month, plus three premium linear channels, all ad-free.

Among the three linear channels, Super Channel Fuse offers exclusive series, movies and documentaries, including the true-crime docuseries Finally Caught, the new crime drama series Clean Sweep and the four-part historical docudrama Royal Mob. Super Channel Heart & Home, meanwhile, features feel-good series and movies and offers exclusive access to the most recent seasons of When Calls the Heart, as well as an exclusive season ten after-show with cast interviews. Super Channel Vault features a collection of fan favorites and critically acclaimed movies such as La La Land, The Silence of the Lambs and the Rocky franchise.

“Super Channel brings an expansive selection of programming to our subscribers,” said Ben Grad, senior VP of strategic partnerships and operations, at Fubo. “It also marks the first of Fubo’s premium channel add-ons in Canada, which, as we continue to add more entertainment content, furthers our goal to provide a robust content offering for cord cutters.”

“Our partnership with Fubo is an important step toward ensuring we are able to deliver our content to viewers where and when they want to watch it,” added Tanuka Roy, chief operating officer of Super Channel. “We are excited to work with Fubo to reach new audiences across the country and share with them the exceptional range of programming that Super Channel has to offer.”