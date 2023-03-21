FuboTV Rebranding Consumer Assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV is rebranding its consumer-facing products as Fubo.

The rebrand to Fubo reflects the company’s emphasis on efficient growth. Fubo was the fastest-growing virtual MVPD in the fourth quarter of 2022, achieving 251,000 net subscriber additions compared to a total of 371,000 additions among all reporting companies in the space.

The company has a new brand ad campaign to kick off the reband featuring 15-time NBA All-Star, NBA champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo, and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season.”

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports,” said investor Ryan Reynolds. “While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win,”

“In a time with seemingly endless options, our new brand campaign shows what sets Fubo apart as a must-have for sports fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals at Fubo. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maximum Effort to bring this concept to life, and I’m extremely proud of the content we’re creating together.”