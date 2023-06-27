S4C, Fubo, Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Launch Welsh Wednesdays

ADVERTISEMENT

S4C has signed a commercial output deal with Ryan Reynolds to provide a weekly block of Welsh-language content for the Maximum Effort Channel.

The Maximum Effort Channel is a partnership between the streaming platform Fubo and Maximum Effort, producers of the Deadpool films and Welcome to Wrexham series.

The Welsh-language channel S4C will supply Maximum Effort Channel with weekly programming, including dramas, documentaries and entertainment formats in this long-term partnership. It will be streamed on Welsh Wednesdays in a weekly takeover.

Welsh Wednesday programming includes Bang, Red Wall–Y Wal Goch, Wrexham Our Club– Wrecsam Clwb Ni, Vets – Y Fets and Gareth Bale: Living the Dream–Gareth Bale: Byw’r Freuddwyd.

Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort, said: “As many have noted, there is an alarming lack of Welsh content available for American viewing pleasure. That stops today. Well, actually Wednesdays.

“We’re so grateful to S4C for helping bring Welsh programming to a broader audience. And to that broader audience, don’t worry, I am told there will be subtitles.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C chief content officer, said: “Ryan Reynolds is our adopted Welshman and his respect, understanding and commitment to Wrexham and Wales is unquestionable.

“Together with Ryan and the Maximum Effort team, we have curated a slate of exciting shows for a global audience. Ryan understands the importance of Welsh culture and the language and has fallen in love with Wales and the Welsh people.

“Wales has a population of just over 3 million, but Ryan can reach tens of millions of people on his social media feeds alone.

“It gives us the opportunity to show Welsh culture, language and talent on the international stage in our Wednesday takeovers.

“This commercial deal will take Welsh language content to Hollywood and the world. It will benefit the entire creative sector and talent pool here in Wales as we showcase everything from S4C dramas to entertainment formats, documentaries and sport. We’re a small nation that punches well above our weight.

“40 years ago, people campaigned to establish S4C as Wales’ national Welsh-language channel; now we will be able to stream Welsh-language programming to millions of people on the other side of the globe.”

U.K. Government media minister John Whittingdale said: “International interest in Welsh culture, language and talent has never been higher. It is great to hear that thanks to this new partnership, and with the help of Ryan Reynolds, millions of people across the U.S. will be able to experience the very best TV shows from S4C.”

Welsh Government deputy minister for arts, sport and tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: “This deal is fantastic news for Wales. It shows the strength of the Welsh creative sector and the international interest that exists for the content we create here. This will be a big boost for S4C, our production companies and the sector as a whole, and will take the Welsh language to new audiences across the globe.

“The creative industries play a huge role within the Welsh economy, and the Welsh Government will work with S4C through Creative Wales to ensure we take advantage of the opportunities that exist globally.”