S4C Launches on Freeview Play

ADVERTISEMENT

S4C has become available on Freeview Play, providing access to the broadcaster’s Welsh-language content to 16 million homes in Wales and the U.K.

Freeview Play brings viewers a combination of catch-up and on-demand content, with S4C Clic located on the service’s home page in Wales. The first week of its launch coincides with S4C’s coverage of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show.

In the coming months, viewers will also be able to use Freeview Play to watch the S4C broadcast channel, as well as live streaming of additional sports and other Welsh events.

Sian Doyle, S4C’s chief executive, said: “We are proud to be able to bring Welsh language programming to a new audience on Freeview Play.

“We’ll be able to showcase the creativity and talent that we have in Wales in millions of homes across the U.K.”

Owen Jenkinson, director of Freeview, said: “We are delighted to add another player to our catalog with S4C bringing the best of Welsh language shows to TV.

“Adding even more to our already existing 60,000 hours of content, S4C brings dramas, sports, kids’ shows, documentaries and more to Freeview Play.”