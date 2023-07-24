ABC Australia Head of Entertainment to Depart

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Hayden, the head of entertainment at ABC in Australia, is stepping down from his post in August.

Hayden joined ABC in 2016 as an executive producer, working on shows such as The House with Annabel Crabb, Tomorrow Tonight, Spicks and Specks, Tonightly, Whovians, Celeste Barber Challenge Accepted and Hack Live. As head of entertainment, Hayden has overseen Question Everything, Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery, Win the Week, Why Are You Like This?, Ms Represented, Back to Nature, Frankly, Shaun Micallef’s Pagan Holiday Special and the upcoming FWTFAQ.

Rachel Millar will serve as acting head of entertainment.

Hayden commented: “I’ve loved (almost!) every moment at ABC, particularly the content and the people. After seven years, the time feels right to move onto other things. For those interested in those other things, ask me in a month or two. For now, I’ll enjoy simply being an avid viewer of ABC.”