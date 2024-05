ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Best, who initially joined Super Channel in 2008, has been appointed director of program content at the company.

In this role, Best is responsible for supporting the chief content officer in executing the company’s content strategy, assisting with acquisitions and production development for its linear broadcast channels, on demand and FAST channels, including reviewing and evaluating potential acquisitions. He will continue to oversee contract management and add supervision of content scheduling to his responsibilities.

After initially joining Super Channel as a programming assistant, Best was promoted to contracts manager in March 2010.

“Brandon has been an integral member of our programming team for well over a decade and has demonstrated his keen understanding of our business, our deal process and our content needs,” said Kim Ball, chief content and communications officer, to whom Best reports. “I look forward to the contributions he will bring to Super Channel in this new role.”