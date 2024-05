ADVERTISEMENT

Sky is rolling out Sky Sports+ this August as it kicks off its new long-term partnership with the EFL, delivering more than 1,000 games per season.

Sky Sports is increasing its live coverage by more than 50 percent this year, with Sky Sports+ able to deliver 100 events concurrently. Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, the streaming service NOW and an upgraded Sky Sports mobile app. It will also encompass a new dedicated linear channel showcasing a selection of the best live sports.

Jonathan Licht, managing director at Sky Sports, said: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sports fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action at no extra cost.”

Licht continued: “For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It’s going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick off our groundbreaking new partnership with the EFL. And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”

Beyond live coverage, Sky Sports+ will also deliver early access to documentaries like the upcoming Darts. Enhanced features include live pause and rewind on all concurrent streams. The Recap feature currently available for Premier League and Championship games will also be made available for EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel.