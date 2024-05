ADVERTISEMENT

Priya Dogra, formerly president and managing director for EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), has been tapped by Sky for the newly created role of chief advertising and new revenue officer.

Dogra will report to Nick Herm, Sky’s chief business officer, and will sit on the company’s executive management committee. Dogra will work closely with Brett Aumuller, managing director of Sky Media, on growing the advertising sales division, developing non-subscription revenue streams and building long-term relationships with Sky’s partners.

“I’m delighted to welcome Priya to Sky,” said Herm. “Priya brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience in the media industry, and her proven track record of success, partnered with our history of innovation, will be integral to driving growth areas for Sky as we continue to connect our customers to more of what they love.”

Dogra added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Sky with whom I’ve had the pleasure of partnering over the years. Sky has been at the forefront of delivering best in class consumer experiences in entertainment and connectivity and I’m delighted to be part of driving future innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our many partners on delivering innovative brand solutions and driving monetization across linear and digital video.”