The fourth edition of the TV Movies Screenings Festival illustrates the breadth of the film offering available to buyers today, ranging from true-crime-inspired thrillers to uplifting rom-coms and family-friendly holiday fare.

Visit TVMoviesScreeningsFestival.com to screen clips of these offerings. Clicking on each title will take you directly to the trailer.

Starring Cush Jumbo, the Lifetime thriller Girl in the Video leads off Cineflix Rights’ highlights in the TV Movies Screenings Festival, focusing on a woman’s fight to rescue her teenage daughter from an online predator. The company is showcasing two other thrillers, both based on true crimes: Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias and Abducted: The Carlesha Gaither Story. There’s also a dramedy in the mix with Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch, which combines “the world of high fashion with a classic true-crime whodunit,” according to Tom Misselbrook, senior VP of scripted sales and development. For broadcasters and platforms looking to stock up on holiday fare, Cineflix Rights is offering Undercover Holiday, which, Misselbrook says, “demonstrates the heartwarming narratives and great characters that have made Hallmark Channel the U.S.’s most-watched entertainment cable network at Christmas among women 18-plus for eight consecutive years.”

Nicely Entertainment has a wealth of holiday fare on offer in its TV Movies Screenings Festival selections, including Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, starring Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Grey, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan. “Heartwarming and set during Christmas, Ladies of the ’80s offers an exclusive look at the drama, resurfacing rivalries and blooming romances that occur behind the scenes of an internationally known soap opera,” says Rachel Siegenthaler, VP of international sales. Nicely is also showcasing Christmas Keepsake and Designing Christmas with You, as well as Hunting Housewives with Denise Richards, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Melyssa Ford and NeNe Leakes. “You don’t have to be a Housewives fanatic to enjoy four glitzy housewives fighting for survival,” says Siegenthaler.

Artist View Entertainment is introducing its clients to Oscar’s Eye, with a cast that includes Beau Bridges, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Scotty Tovar, Ross Partridge and Bruce Davison. “Beau Bridges leads an ensemble cast in this heartwarming film, blending emotion and hope seamlessly,” says Scott J. Jones, president. “The film’s universal themes and compelling performances will resonate deeply with audiences and buyers alike.” Also available from Artist View is the female-led thriller Faultline. “With the plot twists and edge-of-your-seat suspense, this film is sure to excite,” Jones says.

The TV Movies Screenings Festival also features Candlelight Media Group’s Romance on the Ranch, starring Suzanne Pereira, Chris Reid and Brando White. Brittany Wiscombe, senior VP of development, says the feel-good love story “is enhanced by the beautiful cinematography and engages the viewer throughout. It’s cozy, thoughtful and fun.” In Love Across Time, also available from Candlelight Media Group, a woman in the present day stumbles upon a portal to the past in an old British manor.

