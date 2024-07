ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has closed a raft of deals with numerous U.K. broadcasters and streamers for scripted and factual content, including the crime drama Girl in the Video and the true-crime series Spring Break Murders.

Paramount+ acquired two crime dramas: Girl in the Video and Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story. From ITN Productions, Girl in the Video tells a tale of abduction, survival and rescue in which a mother joins forces with an FBI investigator and local detective to track down her daughter. Abducted off the Street, from Cineflix Productions, chronicles Carlesha Gaither’s battle to survive, outsmarting her captor by leaving a trail that would lead to her rescue.

On the factual front, Cineflix Rights presold the new true-crime series Spring Break Murders to A+E Network’s Crime+Investigation. The 20-part series highlights how every year, millions of students and young adults migrate to holiday resorts and decompress in their first brush of independence. For some, however, it ends up being their last adventure.

Sky licensed Law&Crime Productions’ Murder Uncut, which takes viewers behind the scenes of homicide investigations where body, surveillance and cellphone cameras were critical to solving the cases.

Also, Channel 4 picked up RPA: Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, following the medics at one of Australia’s top hospitals, and Killer Cases, weaving together firsthand interviews and gripping footage from some of America’s most chilling murder trials. RPA: Royal Prince Alfred Hospital is produced by McAvoy Media. Killer Cases comes from Law&Crime Productions.

“We are building up our scripted features and movies slate, so it’s great to see these latest sales to U.K. broadcasters,” said Sandra Piha, senior VP of pan-regional sales for the U.K., Ireland and Scandinavia at Cineflix Rights. “Along with deals for some of our newer factual shows and new seasons of returning brands, these sales demonstrate our catalog’s enduring popularity.”