Nigerian film industry pioneer Moses Babatope has set up Nile Media Entertainment Group, which will work across movies and television.

The Nile Group will focus on cultural representation, industry excellence and sustainable practices as it looks to lead the future of cinema in Africa and beyond.

Babatope serves as CEO. He is co-founder of FilmHouse Group and managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, with Babatope playing a pivotal role in transforming Nollywood and bringing African films to global audiences. Babatope is also a co-founder of the U.K.’s Talking Drum Entertainment, specializing in the distribution of Black and African films.

Biola Sokenu has been hired as executive director and group COO. Sokenu is an experienced financial controller and production accountant with a career spanning over two decades across the U.K., Nigeria and the U.S.

Lolu Desalu joins as executive director. Desalu is a seasoned marketing director with over 18 years of experience in business strategy and development, brand building and strategic partnerships across various industries, including entertainment, banking, gaming and technology.

Abimbola Roli Craig has been appointed VP of production. Craig is a distinguished Nigerian filmmaker, lawyer, producer, director and actress, and holds a law degree from the University of Buckingham.

Bukky George Taylor joins as VP if Nile X, the luxury cinema arm of Nile Media Entertainment Group. Taylor is a seasoned strategic communications expert, public speaker and entrepreneurial coach.

Nowekere Alexis C.I Segun-Ojo joins as general manager of distribution and marketing. Nowe is a strategic leader with over 13 years of experience in public relations, brand strategy and strategic communication across various sectors.

Babatope said: “Our vision for Nile Media Entertainment Group is to be the beacon of African storytelling, illuminating hearts and minds across the globe with captivating films that celebrate diversity, inspire empathy, normalize industry excellence and foster cultural exchange. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of storytelling, both in front of and behind the camera. Through our commitment to creativity, sustainability, and inclusivity, we aim to create films that entertain, enlighten, and empower audiences of all backgrounds. By championing diverse voices and perspectives, we seek to build bridges, spark dialogue and cultivate a more compassionate and connected world.”