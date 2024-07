ADVERTISEMENT

The full roster of speakers for the FAST Festival, taking place from July 23 to 25, has been unveiled. Sign up for your free registration to attend here.

Running from July 23 to July 25, the second edition of the FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors.

ONLY those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a compact, easy-to-digest format.

The speakers are:

David Eilenberg

Head, Content, Roku Media

Jenn Batty

Director, Content Partnerships, Europe & the Middle East, Samsung TV Plus

Katrina Kowalski

Senior VP, International Content Programming & Acquisitions, Pluto TV

David Salmon

Executive VP & Managing Director, International, Tubi

Marcos Milanez

Chief Content Officer, Rakuten TV

Chris McGurk

Chairman & CEO, Cineverse

Scott Olechowski

Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Plex

Chase Brisbin

Executive VP, International SVOD Sales & Head, Global Channels, Lionsgate

Philipp Rotermund

CEO & Co-Founder, wedotv

James Ross

CEO, Lightning International

Thanasis Tsiris

Senior VP, Distribution & Partnerships, Free TV Networks

Beth Anderson

Senior VP & General Manager, FAST Channels & VOD Sales, BBC Studios

Graham Haigh

Executive VP, Global Digital Partnerships, ITV Studios

Mark Ashbridge

CEO, VA Media

Lara Ilie

VP, AVOD & FAST, WildBrain

Amanda Stevens

VP, Global Digital Partnerships, All3Media International

Scott Wiscombe

VP, Streaming & Social Media, Candlelight Media Group

Scott Kirkpatrick

Executive VP, Co-Productions & Distribution, Nicely Entertainment

Elianne Friend

VP, Digital & Distribution, 9 Story Media Group

Corinna Fisher

Senior Director, Programming, pocket.watch