SoFast and Deepdub are partnering to allow for the localization of English-language FAST channels into a range of languages, including Spanish, French and Korean.

Deepdub delivers AI voice solutions. With the new alignment, SoFast will be able to deliver FAST channels with dubbing and automated subtitling for languages such as Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean and more. The integration will be offered free of charge to all new publishers launching their FAST channels with SoFast.

“This is a revolution for the FAST TV industry,” said Yanai Arfi, founder and CEO of SoFast. “We’re not just creating channels anymore—we’re removing the language barrier entirely. For content owners seeking to monetize their assets worldwide, this changes everything.”

“For creators and channels aiming to scale globally, localization has always been a bottleneck, and with global content distribution accelerating, studios and distributors need localization solutions that match enterprise standards—fast, scalable, and secure,” said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. “Our partnership with SoFast enables broadcasters to meet global demand with fully localized channels without compromising on quality, compliance, or the speed to market that is key to capturing new audiences.”