Tubi has picked up the Asian American ensemble romantic comedy Worth the Wait as an original film for the AVOD platform.

The movie stars Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Andrew Koji (Black Doves), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious) and Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady) and directed by Tom Shu-Yu Lin (Yen and Ai-Lee, The Garden of Evening Mists). Production companies include King Street Pictures, Storyoscopic Films, Waymaker Pictures, Jupiter Peak Productions and Abbott Street Films, with worldwide sales by The Exchange. It premieres on Tubi on May 23.

It focuses on Asian-American strangers whose lives fatefully intertwine as they navigate budding love, confront profound loss and encounter old flames.

“Worth the Wait is a compelling multigenerational rom-com that highlights the lives of a group of strangers as they explore relationships, joy, life-changing experiences, love, family and loss,” said Samuel Harowitz, senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships “We’re very excited to bring Dan and Rachel’s personal story to Tubi and our audiences, especially as it reflects the diversity of our culture and marks our first inclusive AAPI Tubi original film.”

“We had such a great time making the picture. I’m so excited that Worth the Wait is going to be available to Tubi audiences who can easily come and enjoy what we’ve proudly made,” said Lin.