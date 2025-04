ADVERTISEMENT

George Levendis, managing director of ANT1 TV, Mak TV and Antenna Studios in Greece, is among the recipients of the inaugural NATPE Honors Europe, a new awards program celebrating innovators in the Central and Eastern European content business at NATPE Budapest.

NATPE Honors Europe will take place on June 23, 2025, at the Dorothea Hotel during NATPE Budapest, which has some 300 buyers already registered and confirmed distributors such as A+E Global Media, Fremantle, FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television.

“NATPE Honors is a celebration of the extraordinary talent and leadership driving our industry forward,” said Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director. “After an incredibly successful launch of the awards at NATPE Global in Miami this February, it was clear that we needed to recognize outstanding leadership in the CEE region. These recipients inspire us with their bold ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence, and we’re thrilled to recognize their impact in Budapest.”

Levendis is among the recipients of the North Star Award, recognizing the career achievements of individuals whose “strong leadership has had a bar-raising impact, providing guidance as the industry navigates change.” It is also being presented to Levente Málnay, managing director and executive VP for CEE at AMC Networks International.

The Shift Disturber Award for individuals “whose bold ideas and leadership are driving transformative change” is being presented to Daniel Grunt, CEO of Nova Group, and Magdalena Szwedkowicz, producer at MAG Entertainment.

The Cause + Action Award, celebrating a purpose-led champion of change for their social good impact, will be presented to Ukraine’s Starlight Media.