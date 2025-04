ADVERTISEMENT

Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios and CBS Studios are behind the new original comedy series Can You Keep a Secret?, landing on Paramount+ in the U.S. and BBC One in the U.K.

The comedy, which stars Dawn French, Mark Heap, Craig Roberts and Mandip Gill, recently wrapped filming. French plays a domineering granny who will stop at nothing to protect her family. Things become more complicated when her hermit-like husband, William (Heap), is mistakenly declared dead.

Kenton Allen, Simon Mayhew-Archer, French and Toby Welch will serve as executive producers with Simon Hynd set to direct. It is written and created by Mayhew-Archer, with Paramount Global Content Distribution holding worldwide distribution rights.