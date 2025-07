ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media, and content creator Dhar Mann are set to deliver keynotes at the 2026 editions of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit.

Under the theme of “Convergence,” the 2026 editions NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit will focus on addressing the business impact of the industry’s shifting power dynamics as traditional media players focus on broadening their footprint, partnering with erstwhile competitors to expand reach and optimize content and studying social playbooks.

Cohan and Mann’s appearances will anchor a week centered on confluence and collaboration, where traditional media reinvents itself to meet audiences’ evolving needs across their platforms of choice and YouTube creators are producing network series and opening studios.

Mann is the founder of Dhar Mann Studios, one of the world’s most-watched digital storytelling platforms with billions of views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. His videos are known for purpose-driven narratives centered on empathy, resilience and social themes. He will be joined in the conversation by Sean Atkins, CEO of Dhar Mann Studios and former president of MTV.

Cohan leads one of North America’s largest media and entertainment companies as president of Bell Media. He is currently guiding Bell through a strategic reinvention, blending premium legacy brands with forward-looking digital expansion and partnerships to optimize content and increase reach. His remit spans the leading Canadian streamer Crave, broadcast network CTV, French-language service Noovo, sports networks TSN and RDS, audio streamer iHeart Radio and specialty channels.

“This year’s keynotes speak to the confluence of what was once seen as two viewing solitudes—social platforms and mainstream media,” said Mary Maddever, executive content director of NATPE and executive VP of Realscreen. “In tandem with the broadcast business model’s migration toward streaming, what happens on different platforms is less distinct, so whether you’re a creator scaling a global brand or a traditional media leader adapting to new market realities, there’s an upside in collaboration, crossing streams and learning from successes.”

“The response to our 2025 edition was phenomenal—record-breaking attendance and unprecedented buyer engagement,” commented Claire Macdonald, senior VP and executive director at NATPE Global. “In 2026, we’re raising the bar again, driven by visionaries like Dhar and Sean, who are reshaping what this industry looks like. In addition to bringing the creator economy into the NATPE fold, we’re putting a spotlight on the scripted side of the market with a new dedicated track and expanding our focus on bringing brands into the conversation.”