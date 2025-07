ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled the nominees for its 41st annual TCA Awards for the 2024–25 television season, with Severance leading the pack with five nominations.

Program of the year nominees are Adolescence (Netflix), Andor (Disney+), Hacks (HBO Max), The Pitt (HBO Max), The Rehearsal (HBO), Severance (Apple TV+), The Studio (Apple TV+) and The White Lotus (HBO).

Titles up for the outstanding achievement in comedy award are Abbott Elementary (ABC), English Teacher (FX), Hacks (HBO Max), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), The Rehearsal (HBO), Shrinking (Apple TV+), Somebody Somewhere (HBO), The Studio (Apple TV+) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

In the drama category, nominees are Andor (Disney+), Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC), Industry (HBO), The Last of Us (HBO), Matlock (CBS), The Pitt (HBO Max), Severance (Apple TV+) and The White Lotus (HBO).

Adolescence (Netflix), Agatha All Along (Disney+), Disclaimer (Apple TV+), Dying for Sex (FX), The Penguin (HBO), Rebel Ridge (Netflix), Say Nothing (FX) and Sirens (Netflix) are nominated in the outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials category.

Nominated for outstanding new program are Common Side Effects (Adult Swim), English Teacher (FX), Matlock (CBS), Nobody Wants This (Netflix), North of North (Netflix), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max) and The Studio (Apple TV+).

In the children’s programming category, Bluey Minisodes (Disney+), Carl the Collector (PBS), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS), Donkey Hodie (PBS), Odd Squad (PBS), Sesame Street (HBO), Win or Lose (Disney+) and Wonder Pets in the City (Apple TV+).

The Amazing Race (CBS), The Boyfriend (Netflix), Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max), Couples Therapy (Showtime), Culinary Class Wars (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV), Survivor (CBS), Top Chef (Bravo) and The Traitors (Peacock) are up for the outstanding achievement in reality award.