Abbott Elementary Leads TCA Award Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for its annual TCA Awards, with the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary notching up the most nods.

Abbott Elementary scored five nominations, while Better Call Saul (AMC), Severance (Apple TV+) and Yellowjackets (Showtime) each scored four.

By network, Netflix leads with 13 nods, followed by HBO with 12, Apple TV+ with 10, HBO Max with 9 and Hulu with 8.

The program of the year nominees are Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Hacks, Severance, Squid Game, Succession, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets.

The nominated drama programs are Better Call Saul, The Good Fight, Pachinko, Severance, Squid Game, Succession, This is Us and Yellowjackets.

The comedy nominees are Abbott Elementary, Atlanta, Barry, Ghosts, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and Ted Lasso.

For drama, individual achievement nods went to Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Mandy Moore (This is Us), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Adam Scott (Severance), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

For comedy, the nominations went to Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere), Bill Hader (Barry), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

In the category for movies, miniseries or specials, the program nominees are Dopesick, The Dropout, The Girl From Plainville, Maid, Midnight Mass, The Staircase, Station Eleven and Under the Banner of Heaven.

For outstanding new program, the nominees are Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, Only Murders in the Building, Pachinko, Reservation Dogs, Severance, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets.

The reality contenders are The Amazing Race, Cheer, Finding Magic Mike, Legendary, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, Take Out with Lisa Ling and Top Chef: Houston.

In youth programming, the nominees are Ada Twist, Scientist; The Baby-Sitters Club; El Deafo; Mira, Royal Detective; Octonauts: Above & Beyond; Odd Squad; Ridley Jones; and Sesame Street.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38th Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”