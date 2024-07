ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has named the winners of the organization’s landmark 40th annual TCA Awards, with Shōgun taking four prizes and Hacks sweeping both comedy categories.

FX’s first-year period piece Shōgun ruled the night with a year-best four wins, claiming the organization’s top prize, the program of the year award. The series’ other victories include outstanding achievement in drama and outstanding new program; as well as the individual achievement in drama award for star Anna Sawai.

HBO Max’s Hacks swept both comedy categories with wins for Jean Smart, who took home her second individual achievement in comedy award for her turn as seasoned comedian Deborah Vance, as well as the outstanding achievement in comedy award.

Netflix’s buzzworthy Baby Reindeer nabbed the award for outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials, and the platform’s John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA walked away with outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch.

The Disney+ offerings Doctor Who and Bluey won big, as the sci-fi spectacular took the prize for outstanding achievement in family programming, while the animated kids’ hit took its second-consecutive outstanding achievement in children’s programming award.

ID’s docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV earned the award for outstanding achievement in news and information, and Peacock’s killer competition series The Traitors took the prize for outstanding achievement in reality programming.

Twin Peaks won the heritage award, in recognition of its enduring significance and impact. Andre Braugher was this year’s career achievement recipient, in honor of his life and legacy.

“It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary,” said Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president. “We’re thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners.”