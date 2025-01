ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has exclusively acquired seasons three and four of the comedy series Hacks in the U.K.

Season three of the multi-Emmy-winning comedy, brand-new to U.K. screens, will exclusively launch on Sky and streaming service NOW on February 7. Seasons one and two will also be available alongside the third installment, ahead of the fourth season arriving later this year.

Hacks stars Jean Smart, an Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in season one of the series, along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

The comedy is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.